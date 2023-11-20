Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 1,944 Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,373 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1,389.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSBR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.70 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

Shares of BSBR opened at $6.27 on Monday. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0202 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

