Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,889,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,297,000 after buying an additional 1,792,923 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter worth $154,730,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 431.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,064,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,106,000 after buying an additional 6,547,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,882,000 after buying an additional 1,673,262 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,294,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,778,000 after buying an additional 619,542 shares during the period. 4.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.60. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

