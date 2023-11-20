Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 87,542 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,119,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 87,542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $117,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRO opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at $19,436,078.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,226 shares of company stock worth $12,067,164 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

