Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 65,200 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,200 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $125,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 12.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,748 shares of company stock worth $6,384,347. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.88.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 1.7 %

SMCI stock opened at $288.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.16. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $357.00.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

