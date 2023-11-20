Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 57,081 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 57,081 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $113,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Textron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 2.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TXT opened at $77.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.23. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

