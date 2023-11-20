Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,602 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $110,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,460.11 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,512.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,370.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,335.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.86%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

