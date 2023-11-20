Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,597,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,202 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $136,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 333,656 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP opened at $50.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

