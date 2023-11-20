Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 703 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,034,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $123,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $11,398,470,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $349,536,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $135.32 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $141.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.19 and its 200 day moving average is $126.97. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,394 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

