Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,304 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $114,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 144.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.60.

Shares of STE opened at $200.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.87. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $165.44 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

