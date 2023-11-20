Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 136,631 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $133,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Block by 77,283.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682,955 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 2.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,092,000 after purchasing an additional 256,004 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,817,000 after acquiring an additional 643,825 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,685,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,576,000 after acquiring an additional 189,718 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 14,867 shares valued at $647,332. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block stock opened at $58.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.81 and a beta of 2.34.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

