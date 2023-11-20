Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,819,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $131,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $76.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.88. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $436,159. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

