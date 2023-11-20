Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,354,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,719 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $136,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KDP. UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 15,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.06 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at $12,436,206.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,048. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

