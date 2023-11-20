Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 129.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,417,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927,375 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $137,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $42.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $788.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $42.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

