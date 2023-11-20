Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $130.25 Million Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,674,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $130,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after acquiring an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,025,776.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,600.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,852 shares of company stock worth $2,974,469 in the last 90 days. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

