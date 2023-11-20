Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $115.54 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,366,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $115,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in PPL by 3.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 5.3% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 40.0% during the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $31.74.

PPL Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.