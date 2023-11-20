Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $113,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,404,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,737,000 after acquiring an additional 101,633 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,566,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,544,000 after acquiring an additional 200,632 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,247,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,043,000 after buying an additional 72,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $66.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

