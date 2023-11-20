Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,053,443 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $110,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Melius cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

