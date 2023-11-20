Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 12,173 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,271,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $110,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $87.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.73 and its 200 day moving average is $88.94. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

