Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 158,801 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,179,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,801 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $134,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Comerica by 42.8% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 40.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Comerica by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Comerica by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 12.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMA. Barclays lowered their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.19.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $45.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.