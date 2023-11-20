Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,162.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,924.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1,980.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,177.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,642 shares of company stock worth $9,041,139 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,330.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

