Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 979 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 257,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 146,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,485 shares in the company, valued at $704,741. Insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. TheStreet cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a "c" rating to a "d+" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.13.

NYSE ARI opened at $10.78 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 38.78 and a quick ratio of 38.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.67 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,333.33%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

