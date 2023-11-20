Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 6,300 Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $71.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.58. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $73.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.4007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

