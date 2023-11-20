Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 5,635 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth about $757,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,831,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $31.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

