Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 4,681 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 309.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,204,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,203,000 after acquiring an additional 910,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,731,000 after purchasing an additional 498,869 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 75.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 804,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,783,000 after buying an additional 346,021 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 6,447.3% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 324,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after buying an additional 319,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,824,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of XME opened at $52.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

