Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 3,900 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 403.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 276.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $213.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

