Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 347 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOV. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15,813.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,068,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,554 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $8,671,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,481,000 after buying an additional 55,820 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after buying an additional 42,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 563,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,722,000 after buying an additional 33,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $157.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.39 and a 200-day moving average of $152.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $136.60 and a 52-week high of $161.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.