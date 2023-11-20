Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 147 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

BATS IYJ opened at $104.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average is $103.04.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.