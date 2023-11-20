Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 2,416 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $205.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.37 and a 12-month high of $210.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.