Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 16,039 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 56.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Fortinet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,994,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Fortinet by 7.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,102,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 15.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 9.7% in the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $51.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,698 shares of company stock worth $2,774,119. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.