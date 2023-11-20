Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Chubb were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $222.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.65. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

