Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $158.72 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $160.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.86 and a 200-day moving average of $147.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RSG. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

