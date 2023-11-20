Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,632 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.09 on Monday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.1668 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

