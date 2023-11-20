Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $6,919,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 51.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $157,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $184.99 on Monday. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $215.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.77 and a 200-day moving average of $180.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $34,219.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,622,324.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $34,219.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,622,324.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $1,585,980.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,235,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 328,290 shares of company stock worth $63,309,166 in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.19.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

