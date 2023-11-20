Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after acquiring an additional 635,248,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,714,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $979,918,000 after acquiring an additional 217,223 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,303,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,717,000 after acquiring an additional 367,762 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,486,000 after acquiring an additional 326,819 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $83.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.439 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

