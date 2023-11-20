Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,086 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $35.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.86. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

