Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,038 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Shell were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Shell by 50.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL opened at $65.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $218.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.63. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Shell Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,806.20.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

