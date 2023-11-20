Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Booking were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Booking by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Booking by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Booking by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,135.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,003.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,893.70. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,899.31 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 147.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,346.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,989 shares of company stock valued at $15,303,166. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.