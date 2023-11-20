Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 93,137 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 93,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,959,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,611,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $6,764,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $5,541,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $2,919,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA GAPR opened at $31.81 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

