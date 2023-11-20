Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 42,898 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB – Free Report) by 76.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,898 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth $209,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth $295,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of GFEB stock opened at $31.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (GFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral GFEB was launched on Feb 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

