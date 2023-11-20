Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 2,836 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $127.39 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $293.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.71 and a 200 day moving average of $188.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

