Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $534.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $477.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 80.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $312.25 and a one year high of $541.84.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.45.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

