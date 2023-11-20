Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $202.50 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.11 and a fifty-two week high of $213.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.71.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

