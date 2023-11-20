Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 11,974 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,522,127,000 after buying an additional 194,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after acquiring an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,030 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.71.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $128.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.60 and a 200 day moving average of $115.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

