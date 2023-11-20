Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,039 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $211.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $261.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.03 and a 200-day moving average of $211.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.