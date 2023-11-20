Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 773 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 237.2% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.89. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.62 and a 52 week high of $100.18.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

