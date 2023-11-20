Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 68.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,759 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQE opened at $77.52 on Monday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $837.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1652 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

