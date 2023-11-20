Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 76.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,365 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,048,000 after acquiring an additional 529,509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,354,000 after buying an additional 404,139 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,424,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,227,000 after buying an additional 346,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after buying an additional 198,784 shares during the period.

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $92.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.53. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $96.18.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

