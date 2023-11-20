Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 173.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,774 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMAY. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000.

BATS:PMAY opened at $30.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $559.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

