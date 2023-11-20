Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 5.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 10.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $700.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $633.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $633.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $397.06 and a 1 year high of $726.53.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.42 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,404 shares of company stock worth $5,057,582 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

