Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE GPC opened at $137.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.96. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

